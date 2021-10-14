Prince William highlights climate crisis while calling out billionaires for investing in space tourism

Prince William recently made a bold statement calling out several people who are investing in space tourism. The Duke of Cambridge made a plea to save our planet before we jet off to find a new stomping ground. While chatting with BBC today, the royal expressed his disdain for billionaire entrepreneurs who are engaging in the space tourism race.

If you didn’t know, in the past few months, billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flew to the edge of space aboard his own Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule. Previously, Sir Richard Branson has also flown to space in his own rocket. Billionaire Elon Musk has also been building a spaceflight business. On Wednesday, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner flew aboard a Blue Origin rocket to become the oldest person to enter space, at age 90.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” William said. The royal also took the moment to highlight the current climate crisis. “I think that ultimately is what sold it for me – that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future. It’s very unnerving and it’s very anxiety making,” he said.

William also clarifies that he had “absolutely no interest” in going to space and that there is a “fundamental question” about the carbon footprint of space flights. William also warned that among young people there is “a rise in climate anxiety,” explaining that their “futures are basically threatened the whole time. The royal concluded his plea with: “remember how much it meant to be outdoors and what we’re robbing those future generations of.”

