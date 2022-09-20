Prince William invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to sit beside him at the Queen's funeral

On Monday during the late Queen's funeral service at St. George's Chapel, Prince William softly gestured towards his younger brother Prince Harry to join him and his family. Prince William brought along two of his children, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 9-year-old Prince George to the Queen's final public service at the Westminster Abbey and also brought them along to the committal service.

As all people at the chapel were settling down, Prince William was captured inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to sit beside Prince William and Kate Middleton, per ET. Meghan and Harry have been getting seats a few rows back at services for the Queen due to their reduced royal status after they quit the royal labels and embraced the lesser title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Previously, many royalists noticed that at the Westminster Abbey service, the couple were seated beside their cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene in the second row, far apart from William's family.