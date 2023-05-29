Prince William is comfortable with Kate Middleton taking the spotlight, but THIS thing bothers him; Find out

Prince William and Kate Middleton are definitely one of the most popular royals receiving great and positive support from the people. The Prince and Princess of Wales have quite a few similarities with the other couples in the British Royal family. But they have also broken the norms of being a typical royal couple.

During Prince William’s parents’ marriage, it was reported that King Charles was increasingly jealous of Princess Diana’s massive popularity. During the early days of their marriage, Prince Charles was often overshadowed by his wife, with people more eager to connect and talk with Princess Diana. This reportedly left Charles frustrated at that time.

However, a royal expert reveals that Prince William’s marriage is strikingly different when it comes to popularity. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince William and Kate Middleton marriage

The royal expert – Roya Nikkhah claims that there is a ‘striking difference’ when it comes to Prince William’s parents and his relationship with wife Kate Middleton in terms of popularity.

She told True Royalty TV, ‘Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time. William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine. William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine's work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction.’

However, Nikkhah claimed that there is one thing which bothers Prince Williams. Reportedly, the Prince of Wales does not like it when he gets cropped out of the photos. Nikkhah said that it happens very often when the duo attend a joint engagement but the next day in the front page of the newspaper it seems like Prince William was never there.

Previously Hannah Fernando also claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are a team and Catherine has no wish to eclipse Prince William.

