Kate Middleton was not present at Royal Ascot on day two, missing out on another major event. However, Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton joined Prince William, Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie, and other royal guests for the second day of the popular horse race, which has long been a highlight of the royal summer social calendar.

Princess Kate was not among the guests at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, which made it remarkable to see the parents of the Princess of Wales at their first public event since their daughter's cancer and treatment announcement in March.

Why is Kate Middleton missing Royal events?

The Middletons have been by Kate during her challenging year, which included major abdominal surgery in January and the start of preventative chemotherapy after a late-February cancer diagnosis. Palace aides stressed that Princess Kate is still putting her health first, so her time in the spotlight at Trooping did not mean a return to royal duties.

The Princess of Wales returned to the public eye for the first time in almost six months on June 15 at Trooping the Colour. Accompanied by her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, she rode in a carriage and exchanged a passionate kiss with her husband, Prince William, on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Advertisement

Despite undergoing chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales' attendance at King Charles' birthday parade did not signify her formal return to royal responsibilities.

According to PEOPLE, no decisions have been made concerning the potential public outings the monarch may undertake in the upcoming weeks. Further excursions will only take place when Kate feels well and with the approval of her medical staff.

King Charles mark his presence at the Royal Ascot

King Charles attended the first day of the Royal Ascot, but he did not attend the event on the second day. There have been rumors that Queen Camila wants King Charles to cut back on his demanding schedule of public appearances.

ALSO READ: Kris Jenner's Surrogacy Offer At 68 Sparks Conversation Othe eventn The Kardashians Latest Episode, Check It Out