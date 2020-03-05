Prince William jokes that he & Kate Middleton are spreading Coronavirus; Twitterati finds comment distasteful

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Ireland trip, Prince William was seen joking about Coronavirus with a National Ambulance Service paramedic, saying that he and Kate Middleton were spreading the deadly virus. Read below to know how Twitterati reacted to the distasteful remark.

Coronavirus has everyone, across the globe, in a state of complete unrest! Just within a few months, since the deadly virus spread worldwide, there have been more than 3000 reported deaths and thousands of confirmed cases, which includes a few in India as well. In the UK, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school Thomas's Battersea revealed that a few of their students were tested for Coronavirus and were awaiting results. Prince William and Kate Middleton were informed alongside other parents regarding the predicament.

However, during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three-day tour of Ireland, William joked with a National Ambulance Service paramedic at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin about how he feels that the media are being overdramatic when it comes to the brevity of Coronavirus. According to Time, William was heard saying, "I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough.' It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?"

Taking it a step further, William joked, "By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus. Sorry. So we're keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop."

Unsurprisingly, William's insensitive comment did not go down too well with Twitterati. Check out their reactions below:

If #PrinceHarry, OR #MeghanMarkle had made this "joke" that philandering #PrinceWilliam made today

about the #Coronavirus, they would have been viciously EVISCERATED in print, on television, and online FOR DAYS. The world sees you for who and what you are #BritishMedia. — truth (@whendreamscome) March 3, 2020

People have died from this virus, people have lost their loved ones. Death isnt funny! Can you imagine if it was Harry? William is very stupid and with no heart.#coronavirus #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/iFZCpGaDgn — Meghan Daily (@hrhmeghandaily) March 4, 2020

Believe it or not, Prince William distasteful comment makes jokes about coronaviruses is making evening news here. Karma is a bitch.

In time people will know how cold he really is. — Dear Dee #IStandWithTheSussexes (@sussexworldwide) March 5, 2020

Prince William joked about the#coronavirus in Dublin.

It seems that the British Royal family think its a joke. https://t.co/wN471s13B3 — Cmdr Terence Barry AC CCtKC (@Comdr_ToirAC) March 4, 2020

Add that to the fact that Prince William was making distasteful jokes about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) while people are nervous and suffering and that whole situation was a fail. — I'm That Type Of Guy (@Marrrrcussss) March 4, 2020

Prince William Jokes: We’re Spreading Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/5I0NhQmCWH — Jerome Weingarden (@Thelovetoy) March 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Prince George & Princess Charlotte's school CONFIRMS few students tested for Coronavirus; Read Statement Below

What is your take on Prince William cracking a joke about Coronavirus? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More