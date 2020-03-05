  1. Home
Prince William jokes that he & Kate Middleton are spreading Coronavirus; Twitterati finds comment distasteful

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Ireland trip, Prince William was seen joking about Coronavirus with a National Ambulance Service paramedic, saying that he and Kate Middleton were spreading the deadly virus. Read below to know how Twitterati reacted to the distasteful remark.
1738 reads Mumbai Updated: March 5, 2020 09:07 am
Prince William thinks that the media are over-dramatising the brevity of Coronavirus.Prince William thinks that the media are over-dramatising the brevity of Coronavirus.
Coronavirus has everyone, across the globe, in a state of complete unrest!  Just within a few months, since the deadly virus spread worldwide, there have been more than 3000 reported deaths and thousands of confirmed cases, which includes a few in India as well. In the UK, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school Thomas's Battersea revealed that a few of their students were tested for Coronavirus and were awaiting results. Prince William and Kate Middleton were informed alongside other parents regarding the predicament.

However, during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three-day tour of Ireland, William joked with a National Ambulance Service paramedic at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin about how he feels that the media are being overdramatic when it comes to the brevity of Coronavirus. According to Time, William was heard saying, "I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough.' It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment. Is it being a little bit hyped up, do you think, in the media?"

Taking it a step further, William joked, "By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus. Sorry. So we're keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop."

Unsurprisingly, William's insensitive comment did not go down too well with Twitterati. Check out their reactions below:

ALSO READ: Prince George & Princess Charlotte's school CONFIRMS few students tested for Coronavirus; Read Statement Below

What is your take on Prince William cracking a joke about Coronavirus? Let us know your views in the comments section below. 

Credits :Time,Twitter

