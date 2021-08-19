Prince William & Kate found comfort in 'thoughtful messages' they received after Prince Philip's death

Prince William and Kate Middleton opened up about the difficult time they faced after Prince Philip's death in a response to a condolence message they received. According to Gert's Royal Replies, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote back to their condolence message stating how they were comforted by the thoughtful messages sent to them.

The Twitter handle, Gert's Royal Replies took to Twitter to share a photo of the note that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent them as a response to Prince Philip's condolence message. In the response that was sent with the royal mail stamp and the Kensington Palace logo, a note was shared with Prince William and Kate's individual monograms on it.

The note reads, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks. They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."

After Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on April 9, several fans reached out to the royal family by sharing their condolence messages.

Prince William and Kate had previously expressed their grief over the passing of their grandfather by sharing throwback photos of the Duke of Edinburgh and also a note of remembrance on their social media handle.

Recently, Kate Middleton also paid a subtle tribute to Prince Philip as she captured her son, Prince George's birthday portrait by giving a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh in it as the 8-year-old sat on the hood of a navy blue Land Rover Defender which was a beloved possession of his great-grand father.

