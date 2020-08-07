Prince William & Kate Middleton are ‘desperately sad’ by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s tell all book: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly losing sleep over the claims made in Meghan and Harry's upcoming biography Finding Freedom. The tell-all biographical book labels Prince William as a “snob” and implies Kate Middleton was frosty with Meghan.

Royal inside Lady Colin Campbell recently spoke to New! magazine and revealed that Kate Middleton is "desperately sad" after seeing her portrayal in the Sussexes biographical book. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will release a biography called Finding Freedom on 11th August, which details the couple's departure from the royal family. And no-one is said to be more upset about the shocking extracts than the Duchess of Cambridge, royal insider Lady Colin Campbell told New! magazine.

Written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the explosive book takes aim at Prince William and his wife, labelling William a “snob” and implying Kate was frosty with Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle. Detailing how William gave a pep talk to his loved-up little brother, urging him, “Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” it claims, “In those last two words, ‘this girl’, Harry heard the tone of the snobbishness that was anathema to his approach to the world.”

And now Lady Colin Campbell says via New! magazine that the revelations have shaken the royal family. “I am told everybody is extremely upset, that William is not a snob – he would’ve said the same thing had she been the daughter of a duke,” she says. “But since Harry has been with Meghan, they’ve sought every excuse to find a reason to be resentful of everybody and everything.”

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe agrees, “William and Kate will have lost a lot of sleep over this. You could argue it’s perfectly legitimate to take your brother aside and say, ‘Don’t rush into anything,’ but for that to be portrayed as him being a snob is a very extreme view. I know William will take that to heart massively.”

It’s a far cry from the days when the two couples were dubbed the fab four, with Kate, Wills, Harry and Meghan snapped at polo matches and Kate and Meghan attending Wimbledon together. And there’s no doubt Kate will be hurt by the comments – not only about William but the book’s suggestion of her own frostiness.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton devastated by the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry?

Share your comment ×