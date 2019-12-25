Prince William & Kate Middleton attend church service at Sandringham; Prince George & Princess Charlotte debut

Prince William and Kate Middleton held on tight to Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son and daughter made their royal family Christmas tradition debut and walked to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Check out the royal family's photos below.

It's Christmas time and no one knows how to celebrate in a grandiose manner as the royal family does! 2019 has been a turbulent time for them with the constant media scrutiny on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as their reported feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton. For their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's first Christmas, Harry and Meghan left the UK for a six-week break to Canada and are celebrating with Markle's mother Doria Ragland instead.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are still very much in the UK with their three children - Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4) and Prince Louis (1). Keeping up with the royal family Christmas tradition, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in the annual royal family walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk along with Prince Charles. Making their debut at the Christmas church service were George and Charlotte, who were seen holding hands with their parents as they made the walk. Louis was MIA as he is too young to attend the royal family tradition.

William looked handsome in a navy blue coat which layered a baby blue shirt, a dark blue and red polka-dotted tie and pants while Kate looked ethereal in a long gray coat which had a faux fur collar along with a green hat and green suede pumps. Charlotte matched with her mother's hat in a dark green coat while George's navy blazer layered a matching sweater, a baby blue shirt and pants.

According to People, post the church service, the royals will be seen greeting fans who have been anxiously waiting to meet the royal family members. They will then gather at the Queen's Sandringham home for a lunch consisting of roast turkey and followed with steamed pudding. To end the Christmas festivities, the royal family will sit down together to watch the Queen's annual televised address to the nation in the afternoon as well as other royal traditions.

