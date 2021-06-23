Prince William & Kate Middleton avoided talking to Harry after Prince Philip's funeral fearing 'leaks'?

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly believed that conversations with Prince Harry would get leaked on "Sussex network" states royal historian Robert Lacey.

Prince Harry's last visit to the UK was during Prince Philip's funeral. While the Duke of Sussex was spotted leaving the funeral ceremony with his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, royal historian Robert Lacey has reportedly stated that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge avoided hanging out with Prince Harry after the ceremony due to the fear of "conversation leak." Lacey reportedly wrote about the same in the updated version of his book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

According to a report in The Sun, Lacey wrote, "They told friends that they could see no point in talking to Harry, since any discussion of substance would go straight back to Meghan to be leaked out via Oprah [Winfrey] or some other tentacle of the Sussex network."

As per The Sun, not only Lacey but also royal author, Phil Dampier had previously stated that Prince William and Prince Charles feared that the "discussions they have with Harry are immediately leaked."

After Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry will once again travel to the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in honour of her 60th birthday. The statue will be unveiled in Kensington Palace on Thursday 1 July, 2021. All eyes are on the royal family as fans have been waiting to see if Prince Harry and Prince William once again come together and bond on their late mother's birthday.

It has been reported that Prince William and Prince Harry will be delivering separate speeches at the statue unveiling ceremony.

