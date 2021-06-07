Prince William & Kate Middleton congratulated Prince Harry & Meghan with THIS as they welcomed daughter Lili

Prince William and Duchess Kate have reacted warmly to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post the couple welcomed their second child. Read further to know more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a baby girl fondly named ‘Lilibet’. The news broke on Sunday that Meghan will be becoming a mother for the second time two days prior and the arrival of a baby girl has spread an air of joy not only to the couple but to their large number of fans and followers as well. According to a report in US Weekly, a source told the news portal that Prince William and Duchess Kate were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.”

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had reacted very warmly to the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie as well in 2019. According to US Weekly, later that month past Archie’s birth, Prince William spoke to the members of the press and advised his younger brother regarding the parenting. He said, “I wish him all the best and hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and all the joys that come with that.” “[We’re] absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days as things quiet down. I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting,” said Prince William at the time.

Duchess Kate also shared her advice for the then first-time parents and mentioned that she finds parenting ‘daunting the first time around.” She also mentioned that Spring is a great time to have a baby. She also said that she looked “forward to meeting him and what his name’s going to be. It’s really exciting for both of them.”

