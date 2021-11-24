Prince William & Kate Middleton cutting ties with BBC after scathing royal documentary by the network

Amid news of tension between the royal family and BBC over its new royal documentary, it is reported that Prince William and Kate have banned the network from showing their Christmas carol concert. The concert in question was a charity fundraiser hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge herself at Westminster Abbey, and now is said to be airing at BBC rival ITV instead.

The change in programming is likely caused by BBC’s documentary The Princes and the Press, which follows the period from 2018 to 2021, focuses on the tumultuous time for the royal family and “Warring brothers” Harry and William. The documentary also speculates about the relationship between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, in addition to claims that William had briefed against his younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

An insider amid the feud spoke to The Sun and remarked that the Christmas concert will prove to be a “real coup” for ITV following the “terrible row over the BBC documentary”. “It is a brand new format — the royals have never hosted a televised TV concert before. And to have the Duchess leading on it is a big deal. Naturally, most royal programming goes automatically to the BBC as the national broadcaster. Now it looks like they will work more with ITV in the future” they said.

On their part, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House released a joint statement to comment on the degrading documentary and said: “A free, responsible and open Press is of vital importance to healthy democracy. However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unknown sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

