Prince William & Kate Middleton didn't avoid Lilibet's 1st birthday; Source says it was 'no intended slight'

On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet's first birthday, Royals could not join her celebrations at home. Prince William and Kate Middleton along with other royals were not especially avoiding the little girl's birthday celebration rather they were all travelling which made it impossible to attend her festivities at home. According to a report by ET, a source reveals the truth behind their absence.

As per the source, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals like Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward all travelled to different parts of the UK to celebrate and visit those revelling Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee. The source insisted that these plans were obligations that could not have been avoided and not just an excuse to get out of Lilibet's first birthday. The insider added, "It’s simply a coincidence they fell on the same day,” they continued, “There was no intended slight."

Meanwhile, speculations about the two royal families and their fragile relations are going around the country as most believe that the brothers William and Harry seem cold towards each other. Though the couple did wish the young royal publically as they tweeted through their official account and wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" Along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also wished Lilibet through Twitter.

As for the Queen, not only did she publish an official tweet but the monarch also met her great-granddaughter for the first time since her birth in a private meeting at the Windsor castle.

