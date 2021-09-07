Prince William & Kate Middleton gearing up to bring a 'modern' transformation to the monarchy: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are reportedly gearing up to lead the monarchy in the later half of this century in their own way, which means adding some modern changes, while keeping the traditional touch alive. According to People, the Cambridges are all set to welcome a modern future of the royal family.

According to People, the Cambridge royals had come up with a set of successful rules which have helped them balance their royal and family life for more than a decade. As per the Cambridges’ former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, via People, the young couple is “bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole.” With Prince William knowing “where the institution sits and seeing it evolve,” Middleton has the “pragmatic awareness” which one gets when they belong to a down-to-earth, hard-working family, Lowther-Pinkerton quips.

Commenting on their union, the former private secretary has also noted that the Cambridges have had a “solid bond” through the last ten years. As per People, a former staffer has commented on the Cambridge royals’ important initiatives. Their focus on mental health, good parenting, and also climate change “are playing a really important role in finding a point of connection for a different range of subjects that the family hasn’t always connected with.”

A palace insider, as per People has also noted that since the Sussexes, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are not working as senior royals now, the attention has been undividedly falling on the Cambridge couple while they are “being the modern face of the institution.”

