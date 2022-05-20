Prince William & Kate Middleton glamour up at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere as the royals attend the UK event

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all about the glamour. On Thursday, the royals journeyed outside the palace as they attended the U.K. premiere of Tom Cruise's upcoming release Top Gun: Maverick in London at Leicester Square. The film is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun that stars Cruise in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the premiere of the film in stunning garb as the couple made heads turn on the red carpet. William wore a classic tux as Kate opted for a matching classy well-fitted gown. The duchess paired her gown with simple teardrop earrings and neat straightened hair. The couple exuded sophistication at the event as all eyes followed the royals around the venue. Cruise greeted the pair on the red carpet and was even seen helping Kate up the stairs and continued to accompany the couple on the carpet.

Check out Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Top Gun: Maverick U.K premiere below:

At the premiere, the couple were introduced to all the important people at the event from executives to producers to the star of the night director Joe Kosinski. The royal pair were also snapped together with Cameron Saunders and Alex Pumfrey of The Film and TV Charity which extends support to people who work behind the scenes in the Britain film and Tv industry.

As for the premiere, according to reports by The Sun, this is not the first time the couple is watching the film. Back in March, via ET, the outlet revealed that the Duke and the Duchess were treated to a private screening of the film which was concocted by Cruise who found out that Prince William was a fan of the original film from 1986.

