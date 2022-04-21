Prince William & Kate Middleton hail Queen Elizabeth as an 'inspiration' in a special birthday message

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 96th birthday on April 21 and the monarch has been receiving warm wishes from her fans across the world on social media. Also joining in the celebration was her family with grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton sending out and touching tribute honouring the monarch on her special day via their Instagram.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a celebratory message wishing the Queen on her 96th birthday. With photos of the monarch with William and Kate and also an adorable click of the Queen and late Prince Philip along with their great-grandchildren, the Cambridges wrote a sweet note in appreciation of the Queen.

In the caption, they wrote, "Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 96th birthday today! An inspiration to so many across the UK, the Commonwealth and the world, it’s particularly special to be celebrating in this platinum jubilee year." The adorable photos shared by Prince William and Kate showed Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh posing along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Check out Prince William and Kate Middleton's post HERE

The royal couple was the first one from the royal family to send out their warm wishes to the Queen on her birthday. Earlier on Wednesday, a new photo of the monarch was released by the official handle of the royal family showcasing her posing alongside her fell ponies on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The photo was reportedly clicked a month ago. As for her birthday celebrations for the day, it has been reported that the Queen will be ringing in her birthday privately and has travelled to the Sandringham estate for the same.

