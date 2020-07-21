  1. Home
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle did THIS ahead of Princess Beatrice's wedding

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't attend Princess Beatrice's wedding over the weekend. However, they made sure to send their wishes.
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle did THIS ahead of Princess Beatrice's wedding
Princess Beatrice's wedding was a low-key affair. She walked down the aisle and married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with just 20 guests witnessing the nuptials. This included Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Beatrice's parents and the groom’s parents. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't attend the wedding. However, they made sure to wish Beatrice on her special day. According to an Us Weekly report, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and former Duke and Duchess of Sussex made calls to wish her. 

The former Suits actress and her husband wished her good luck over the call. William and Kate congratulated the gorgeous bride. “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t attend the wedding but they did call Beatrice beforehand to wish her good luck. Prince William and Duchess Kate also called to congratulate Bea," a source is quoted in the international report. 

Beatrice opted for the small wedding affair after the COVID-19 crisis affected her wedding plans. The royal family member was originally planning a May wedding at The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London. Queen Elizabeth II had also planned to host a reception for the couple at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony. Nevertheless, it was a memorable July wedding for Beatrice as she stepped out wearing a vintage ivory Peau de Soie taffeta dress and a diamond fringe tiara she borrowed from the Queen. 

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram and showered her sister with love. She penned, "What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I’m excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together.”

