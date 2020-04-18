Prince William, Kate Middleton hint they've been video chatting with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid COVID 19

Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed in an interview that they have been staying in touch with all members of the Royal Family while hinting at possible chats with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Read below to know more about what The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to share about keeping in touch with their families.

The Royal Family has had a hard few months, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from their royal duties and Prince Charles being tested positive for COVID-19. As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal couple is currently stationed in their Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall, along with their three children - Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 23 months. In a recent chat with BBC Breakfast, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke candidly about how they have been keeping in touch with all members of the Royal Family.

"We have been talking to all of the family online. It has been a really great way of keeping in touch," William shared with while quipping that the family is getting more used to the technology surrounding video chats, which includes pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through, to be in contact with each other virtually. "It's so true and actually, I think your father and my parents and our families have really loved keeping in touch with the children," Kate confessed to BBC Breakfast about Prince Charles and the Middleton family being in touch with their children.

However, William and Kate may have subtly hinted at video chats with Harry and Meghan, who they have reportedly drifted apart from, especially post the Megxit! "It's really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other," Kate shared. The upcoming birthdays include Louis' 3rd birthday on April 23, 2020, and Archie's 1st birthday on May 6, 2020.

ALSO READ: Here's how Prince William & Kate Middleton will celebrate Prince Louis' 2nd birthday amidst quarantine period

We're glad that the Royal Family is letting bygones be bygones and are keeping a united front during such troubling times!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×