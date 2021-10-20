Prince William & Kate Middleton host private palace reception to honour Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expressing their gratitude towards those who helped create Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace. To honour the Princess and the several donors who funded the statue, the Cambridge royals threw a private reception.

The statue was previously unveiled in July for which Prince Harry and Lady Di's other family members including her brother, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, and her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes were present. The unveiling ceremony was scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions but was scheduled around the time of the Princess' 60 birth anniversary. According to People, Prince Harry had especially returned to London for the statue's debut but the Duke of Sussex was not present in the private reception that the Cambridges hosted.

On July 1, the two Dukes had released a joint statement. "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," they noted.

In other news, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge recently inaugurated the Earthshot Prize Awards to honour those who have contributed to tackling environmental challenges. Along with Emma Watson and Emma Thompson, Kate Middleton was also one of the presenters at the award ceremony.

