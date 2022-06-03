Prince William, Kate Middleton pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee church service; PHOTOS

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles as they attended Queen Elizabeth II's National Thanksgiving Service at St Paul's Cathedral in London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday as part of a four-day commemoration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Middleton, 40, looked stunning in a pastel yellow gown, while William, 39, looked handsome in a sober grey suit adorned with military medals. The Thanksgiving Service honours the Queen as a spiritual leader and head of the Church of England. Unfortunately, the Queen was not present due to "discomfort" experienced during Thursday's Jubilee celebrations. However, as per PEOPLE, Meghan and Harry sat on the opposite side of the aisle as Prince William and Kate.

Check out the pictures below:

The Cambridges and Sussexes were seen together as a foursome for the first time since Commonwealth Day in March 2020, which was Harry and Meghan's last royal appearance before stepping down from their positions as senior working royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in California, arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lili, who will turn one on Saturday. However, according to Buckingham Palace, the ceremony featured bible readings, prayers, and congregational songs to acknowledge and thank the Queen for her reign, faith, and lifetime of service.

Meanwhile, the ceremony is a vital opportunity for the Queen, who has a strong Christian faith, to reflect, while it is also an opportunity for her family, other members of the church, and millions watching across the globe to pay tribute to her record-breaking seven decades of service.

ALSO READ:Queen Elizabeth lights the platinum jubilee beacon at Windsor castle after pulling out of the 2nd day's event