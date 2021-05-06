Prince William & Kate Middleton post endearing 2nd birthday wish for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son Archie

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Instagram page to wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie on his 2nd birthday by sharing a royal family portrait, which was clicked at their nephew's christening.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son is officially two years of age today, i.e. May 6, and it's indeed a time of celebration for the parents, who are currently stationed in their Montecito mansion in Los Angeles. Just like last year's birthday, Archie won't be in the presence of the royal family, who are thousands and thousands of miles away in the UK, yet again.

However, in spite of a rift between the brothers, Prince William and Kate Middleton made sure to share a heartwarming birthday wish for their nephew on their official Instagram page. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the royal family portrait from Archie's christening, which took place in the private chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019. "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," was William and Kate's short and sweet message along with a red balloon and a birthday cake emoji.

Check out Prince William and Kate Middleton's endearing 2nd birthday wish for Archie below:

It's nice to witness such subtle but touching gestures which prove that the royal family's bond can adhere through the harshest of times. Even though the relationship between Harry and his family is a bit broken, it doesn't affect their warm affection towards baby Archie.

Happy Birthday, Archie!

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'privately' sent love & wishes to Prince William and Kate on 10th anniversary

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are gearing up to embrace parenthood for the second time as they will be welcoming a baby girl in the summertime. Moreover, William and Kate's darling daughter Charlotte recently celebrated her 6th birthday on May 2.

Share your comment ×