Prince William, Kate Middleton return to royal duties after Prince Philip's funeral as they pay him a tribute.

As the royal family continues to mourn the demise of Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to royal duties on Wednesday. Paying a tribute to his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, William and Kate visited the 282 East Ham Squadron, Air Training Corps in London, England. While Kate donned a black outfit with gold buttoned down details, William opted for a classic navy blue suit.

This is the first time, since Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, that a member of the royal family attended an engagement. Kate and William's visit was a tribute to the Duke as he served as the Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years until 2015. When Prince Philip stepped away, he passed on the responsibility to Duchess Kate who then became the Honorary Air Commandant.

The official Kensignton Royal handle shared a photo from Kate and William's visit in which the couple can be seen interacting with the Air Training Corps. "The Duke and Duchess visited @282ATC, which supports its cadets to gain skills and qualifications across a variety of different disciplines from aviation, cyber and radio communications to adventure training, music, First Aid and air experience flying, gliding and a space syllabus," read the caption on Kensington Royal's post.

After Prince Philip's funeral, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry made headlines as they were seen walking and chatting together. The reunion was remarkable in more ways than one as Harry had confessed last month that there indeed was a rift among the brothers.

