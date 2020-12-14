Prince William & Kate Middleton’s children make their red carpet debut for a Christmas show in London

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children made their red carpet debut Friday for a Christmas show of the performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland in London. Scroll down for details.

Prince William and Catherine's three children made their red carpet debut Friday for a Christmas show in London. According to Kensington Palace, the performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at The Palladium was held to honour pandemic workers. It was the first time all three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — have appeared together at a public event. William and Catherine put on masks once inside the theatre, according to Entertainment Tonight. William addressed the audience before the show began, saying, "you have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices," according to the Associated Press.

Kensington Palace said William and Catherine during intermission addressed a "small number of key worker families to hear more about their experiences over the past year." William said it was "wonderful to be back here in the West End and see theatres reopening their doors," according to a tweet from Kensington Palace. The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine and began administering it earlier this week. A 90-year-old grandmother, Margaret Keenan, received the first dose of the vaccine at 6:31 a.m. on Tuesday at University Hospital Coventry. If you missed it, earlier this month, William and Catherine embarked on a 1,250-mile journey aboard the royal train earlier this week to thank frontline workers. They made stops in England, Scotland and Wales.

The tour concluded Tuesday with a stop at Windsor Castle, where the Duke and Duchess had a socially distant visit with Queen Elizabeth, along with three of her children, Princess Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were also present.

Previously, Queen Elizabeth cancelled the family's traditional Christmas celebration at her estate in Sandringham this year, and will instead spend the holiday with Prince Philip in Windsor, where they have been isolating.

