Prince William & Kate Middleton’s kids to SKIP the funeral after Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Archie?

According to new reports via The Telegraph, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Cambridge kids will skip Prince Philip’s funeral for THIS reason.
Prince William & Kate Middleton’s kids to SKIP the funeral after Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Archie?
After the demise of Price Philip, last week much has been said about his final rights and how the proceedings will go forward. While a lot has been kept under wraps, now a new report suggests that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children--Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, who turns 3 on April 23--and whether they will attend the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip.

 

For the unversed, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 last Friday. Now, The Telegraph reported that the 3 Cambridge children will not be in attendance and there are a few rumoured reasons why. One speculated reason could be their young age. Another rumoured reason is to keep them out of the spotlight during this tragic time. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, their cousin and another great-grandchild of Prince Philip, will also not be in attendance. His mom, Duchess Meghan Markle, stayed behind as she is pregnant and will remain in California with her and Prince Harry‘s young son, however, Prince Harry will be in attendance.

 

Recently, an insider opened up about what Queen Elizabeth had to say about Meghan’s absence from the event. A source informed People magazine that it was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing, whom The Duke was very close to. Moreover, Meghan and Harry "were in contact with The Queen" after Prince Philip's passing. As for how Queen Elizabeth feels about Meghan not attending her husband's funeral, the source further revealed, "Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment."

 

