Prince William & Kate Middleton’s marriage took an ‘unexpected’ turn post Harry & Meghan Markle’s interview?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey apparently made Prince William and Kate Middleton relationship much stronger amidst the tension.

Even though it has been months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the drama still hasn’t died down. Now, new sources are coming forward claiming that the duo’s tell-all chat had an "unexpected impact" on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marriage.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey told Stella magazine that while Kate has been consoling Prince William as he deals with the fallout from his brother, the pressure of it all has put a strain on the Cambridges’ relationship but has also brought them closer. "It seems that the unexpected consequence of the family conflict has helped William and Kate find equilibrium in their own marriage,” she said. "What started out as an uneven match between a blue-blooded prince and his ‘plus one' has now blossomed into a two-peas-in-a-pod kind of partnership." Tominey further stated that she believes William is being appreciative of Kate and how she moves with his family.

If you missed it, Kate played peacemaker between the feuding brothers at Prince Phillip’s funeral service. The Duchess broke the ice and started chatting with Prince Harry which encouraged William to join the duo. As the conversation proceeded, Kate dropped behind allowing the brothers to speak one-to-one as they continued across the castle's car park.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently spoke to Vanity Fair and commented on Kate’s smart move: "As William chatted to the Dean of Westminster outside the chapel, she engaged Harry in conversation. In their masks, it was impossible to know what was said, but somehow Kate managed to defuse a deeply tense and difficult moment." Kate was said to be "hopeful of a resolution" before Harry landed back in the UK.

Also Read: Prince William & Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte & Louis enjoying their school summer break this way?

Share your comment ×