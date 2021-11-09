Prince William & Kate Middleton’s photographer reveals how duo ‘just loves being in each other’s company’

Prince William and Duchess Kate recently marked their 10-year wedding anniversary, and to celebrate the great decade gone by, the couple decided to do a special photoshoot with reputed photographer Chris Floyd. Now, the famous photographer who spent the day with the Cambridges’ is opening up about the couple’s heartwarming relationship.

While chatting with US Weekly, Floyd recalled: “I would say that they were just like any married couples. They were just like any married couple who seemed to just love being very happy in each other’s company. It was that straightforward.” If you didn't know, the Duke and Duchess tied the knot back in 2011 after 8 years of courtship and first fell in love at St. Andrews university where they both studied. The couple now shares 3 kids--Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Floyd continued: “I just said, ‘Look, this is your 10th anniversary, just be the couple that you are with each other and forget that I’m here. ‘And just forget about me. They don’t need me to tell them how to be with each other.”

Recalling the day from April further, the photographer added: “It was their home and I was made to feel welcome in their home. … I have to say like by the time I left that day I felt like I’d known them for years. It was just a real whirlwind of a day. The day itself was kind of just like a normal shoot day. It was like going to anyone else’s … I mean it’s not like anyone else’s house, but it was the same as going to someone else’s house. It was just a slightly grander version of most houses.”

