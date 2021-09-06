Prince William & Kate Middleton’s royal foundation to have ‘particular focus’ on increasing diversity: Report

Seems like Prince William and Kate Middleton have been trying to make their royal foundation a more diversified place to work. According to the Trustees’ and Auditor’s Report for 2020, via Daily Mail, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge will now place a “particular focus” on making their workplace diversified.

According to ET Canada, a report from The Guardian had stated that the royal family had banned ethnic minorities from occupying office roles until the late 1960s. The report also states that the royal foundation will now focus on increasing the number of diverse palace employees from 8.5% to 10% in 2022. As per a palace source to Harper’s Bazaar, via ET Canada, the palace is committed to improving on the percentage, hence they are taking necessary steps to carry out the required measures.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on racism and the palace’s ignorance on important issues, the palace started holding diversity reviews. According to a source, speaking to Daily Mail, “We have the policies, procedures, and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve.” The insider also stated that they want to approach their work in new ways and ‘are not afraid’ to do so. The royal family has also supported the work that is being done in order to increase equality and diversity in the palace.

According to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal foundation report, via ET Canada, “The Royal Foundation remains committed to equality and diversity and to ensuring a positive, safe and respectful environment which promotes the wellbeing and dignity of its employees, applicants, partners, suppliers and those whose interests it represents.”

