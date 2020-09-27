  1. Home
Prince William & Kate Middleton’s son Prince George receives a SPECIAL gift from THIS celebrity; See photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George recently met Sir David Attenborough during an outdoor screening and the young prince was surprised with a very special gift.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: September 27, 2020 07:20 pm
Cambridge royals Prince William and Kate Middleton recently gave their kids a great surprise! On Saturday (September 26), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a few photos on their Instagram account with their kids – Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 – meeting one of their favourite celebrities: Sir David Attenborough. 

 

The photos were taken earlier this week in the gardens of their home at Kensington Palace after Prince William and the conservation advocate and documentary filmmaker attended an outdoor screening of Sir David‘s upcoming movie, A Life On Our Planet.

 

 

In one photo, Prince William shares a cute moment with his sons, while George holds on to a shark’s tooth. The tooth was gifted to the young prince by Sir David, which he found during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

 

In case you missed it, in July, Duchess Kate revealed that young Prince Louis doesn’t really understand anything about social distancing. The Cambridge royal opened up about her youngest son, 2, during an event to promote the Tiny Happy People education program. Kate appeared on BBC Breakfast to talk about the program when she revealed that “Louis doesn’t understand social distancing” at all. Instead, she says, “he goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him.”

 

