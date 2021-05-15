Prince William & Kate Middleton say George, Charlotte & Louis will miss Prince Philip in letter to royal fans

In a heartfelt letter, Prince William and Kate Middleton thanked their royal fans for their "kind words" following the death of Prince Philip.

After Prince William's moving message for his deceased father Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton are sharing their thoughts in a heartfelt letter to royal fans after the death of the former's beloved grandfather. Miss Royal Reply shared The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's letter on their Instagram page, which featured a recent portrait of The Duke of Edinburgh.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks," William and Kate penned before mentioning how the royal couple along with their three children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - will all miss Prince Philip. "They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time," the letter concluded.

A heartwarming gesture, indeed!

Meanwhile, last month on April 17, at Prince Philip's funeral service which took place at St. Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, all eyes were on William and Kate as they reunited with Prince Harry. The reunion marked the first time for Harry to be with his family since he and Meghan Markle kissed goodbye to their senior royal roles along with their son Archie, 2, moved their home base to Los Angeles, and gave the tantalising, no-holds-barred interview to Oprah Winfrey.

While many assumed major animosity between the trio (Meghan couldn't attend the funeral as she was advised by her physician not to travel due to her pregnancy), William and Kate seemed extremely cordial with Harry, even chatting together after the funeral service concluded as the paparazzi present captured their interaction. However, while walking in the funeral procession behind their grandfather's coffin, the siblings were separated with their cousin Peter Phillips between the two.

