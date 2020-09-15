Prince William, Kate Middleton share an adorable photo to wish Prince Harry on his birthday; Meghan Markle MIA

Prince Harry celebrates his 36th birthday today. On the occasion, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and the Queen wished the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry turns 36 today. The royal family member, who stepped down as a senior from the British royal family, is celebrating his birthday with Meghan Markle and son Archie in the United States. While fans are eager to know how Harry and Meghan are celebrating the Duke of Sussex's birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to Kensington Royal Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dug out an adorable photo from 2017.

William and Kate picked a photo from the Marathon Training Day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on February 5, 2017. In the photos, William, Harry and Kate were seen racing each other on the track. While Harry was leading the race, William was seen not far behind his younger brother and Kate was seen trying to catch up with them. The nostalgic photo was shared with the caption, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!"

Check out the photo below:

The Royal Family's Twitter also revisited photos from 2017 to wish Harry. A photo of the Queen and Harry from Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017 with the birthday note, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!" Prince Charles also took a trip down the memory lane and handpicked two old photos to wish Harry. "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!" the message along with the photos read. Check out the photo here.

Meanwhile, royal expert Omid Scobie, who coauthored Harry and Meghan's book Finding Freedom, told Vanity Fair that Harry is "happier than ever." He is said to be " very content and happy with his marriage." It is said that he has found his happiness.

Pinkvilla wishes him a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Prince Harry was emotional over losing honorary military ranks post his and Meghan Markle's royal family exit?

Share your comment ×