Prince William & Kate Middleton share SPECIAL Xmas message for those who are spending the day alone amid COVID

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently shared a personal message on social media for those who are spending Christmas alone in light of the pandemic. Scroll down to see what they said.

As Queen Elizabeth celebrates Christmas at Windsor Castle, her grandson Prince William and his family are ringing in the holiday 135 miles away at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas plans likely changed after the strict COVID-19 restrictions were put in place for much of England due to an infectious new coronavirus strain in the U.K. While there was no royal family Christmas morning walk to church on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a personal message on social media, writing, "This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are mourning the loss of a loved one, and those of you on the frontline who are still mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold to look after the rest of us."

"Wishing a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021. For those struggling today, there is support available," they added before sharing a series of mental health charities and hotlines for those in need. After it was announced that Queen Elizabeth had cancelled the royal family's annual holiday celebration at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing pandemic earlier this month, it was speculated that the Cambridges would ring in the holiday with Kate Middleton’s family in Bucklebury, Berkshire. But Berkshire, where Mike and Carole Middleton live, and London, where Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews live, are in Tier 4 lockdown.

If you didn’t know, much of the U.K. is under Tier 4 lockdown, which bans all households from mixing and overnight stays away from home. A travel ban has also been introduced, with no exit or entry from the Tier 4 regions.

