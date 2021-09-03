Prince William & Kate Middleton visit Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral for some ‘special time’ with her: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making the most of their summer break before their kids Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louise, 3, go back to school again. The Cambridge royals are reportedly spending the last holiday week with Queen Elizabeth II at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for some ‘special time’ with her.

According to Vanity Fair, via ET Canada, the Cambridge couple would enjoy some ‘family time’ in Scotland, while they also have plans to meet the Queen. “William, Kate, and the children have been enjoying some family time in Scotland and they have just spent some special time with the Queen,” the source, via ET Canada said, adding that the couple has always enjoyed spending some time at Balmoral. “They love the outdoors and walking in the hills and spending quality time with family. It’s where William spent a lot of his childhood and it’s important to him that his children experience what he did as a young boy,” the source further added.

Reportedly, a family friend has added, via ET Canada, that the Queen looks forward to meeting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the last weekend of August. This also marks the Queen’s first summer trip without Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9. He was 99 years old.

According to the source, via ET Canada, the royal family has made it a tradition in the last couple of years to get together during the Bank holiday weekend before Christmas. The Cambridges reportedly take long walks in the countryside, go fishing, horseback riding, and cycling during this time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also reportedly visited the Queen at Balmoral several times. Other royal members who could meet the Queen during her vacation include Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, and their six-month-old son August.

