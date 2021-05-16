Prince William & Kate Middleton write moving note to royal watchers showing support post Prince Philip’s death

Prince William & Kate Middleton recently thanked fans for showing support following Prince Philip’s death. Scroll down to read their thank you note to a fan.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently shed light on how their kids are doing after Prince Philip’s passing. Through a thank you card to fans, the Cambridges revealed that they have been "incredibly moved" by the messages of support from royal watchers after Prince Philip's death. For the unversed, the Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9 and according to the Camridges’ cards was "much-loved" by Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Writing back to a royal fan, Kate and William revealed their children are missing their great-grandfather very much. The fan posted a picture of the card the Duke and Duchess sent across, with a note that said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.” “They will all miss their much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time,” it continued.

If you missed the 99-year-old royal’s funeral, the funeral was also a reunion for Prince Harry with his family members. The Duke of Sussex was seen chatting with older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton as the trio walked back after the mass. Not just the royal family, but across the UK citizens mourned the demise of Prince Philip who was the longest-serving consort to the monarch.

