Prince William & Kate Middleton's classmate reveals the royal couple ‘definitely had chemistry’ in college

Laura Warshauer, who studied in the same college as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about the royal couples' college romance. Take a look.

Kate Middleton and Prince William exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey back in 2011 and recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met each other while studying at the University of St Andrew’s in Scotland and were a couple for 7 years before getting married. The two have known each other for a total of 18 years. Laura Warshauer, a student from the same university, told PEOPLE's new special edition William & Kate: 10 Joyous Years about the royal couples’ bond while they were in college.

Laura told the outlet, "Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," and said how amazed she was after watching the duo talk during lunchtime. She also added that they had so much to say to each other and spoke in a ‘natural’ manner. Speaking of Kate and William’s chemistry, Laura added, “Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'"

William and Kate have three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The royal pair opened up about their college romance in an interview. Talking about her interaction with the Duke of Cambridge, Kate said, "I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you." William added that it took time for them to get close to one another but they became close friends quickly. “We just saw more of each other, and you know, hung out a bit more and did stuff,” he said.

