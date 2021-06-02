Prince William & Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte & Louis enjoying their school summer break this way?

The family of five always make sure to leave Kensington Palace for the summer break and head up north for some quality time with their little ones.

Schools across the United Kingdom are on their half-term break this week and Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are also enjoying the time off. The family of five always make sure to leave Kensington Palace for the summer break and head up north for some quality time with their little ones. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also make sure to wrap up most of their royal engagements by the school break and dedicate all their attention towards the kids.

Last year, despite the Covid 19 pandemic, they took a short trip to the Isles of Scilly -- one of their favourite nearby getaway spots. While it's not clear if Kate and William along with their three kids will be heading out for a full-fledged vacation, they are sure to be busy with their several vacation activities.

The royal parents on several occasions have spoken about what their kids love to do. From baking and cooking to exploring their creative side with arts and crafts, George, Charlotte and Louis are a step ahead. The family often head out to their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Back in February 2020, Kate had revealed what was their favourite activity. She had said she was happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

In fact, in William and Kate's 10-year anniversary video, too, we got a glimpse of the family hiking and roasting marshmallows over an open fire. So even if they are not getting out of Kensington Palace, we're pretty sure Kate and William will have their hands full entertaining and playing with their kids during their school break.

