Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte, Louis steal the show in their 2020 Christmas card pic

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can be seen laughing candidly for the camera in the family photo and it is sure to melt hearts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all geared up for the Christmas holidays and ahead of the low-key celebrations this year, the official social media account of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Royal, has dropped a brand new family photo which will be a part of the 2020 Christmas card. Every year, the royals have family portraits as part of the Christmas card tradition. And last year's picture was snapped by Kate Middleton.

However, this time around, the entire family huddled up for an adorable photo that was shared on the Kensington Royal account. In the photo, we get to see the family donning shades of brown, greys and blues as they smile for the camera in their warm outfits. While Kate can be seen wearing a bright red sweater, William and the kids stuck to more neutral shades.

While the family is all smiles, it is William and Kate's kids that steal the show. Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, can be seen laughing candidly for the camera and will make your hearts melt. The photo was clicked by photographer Matt Porteous at the family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Sharing the picture, the caption read, "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year."

Take a look at the photo below:

It is tradition for the royal family to share their holiday cards every year. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will spend Christmas at Windsor this year as they have called off their trip to Sandringham.

