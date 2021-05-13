Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation Chief Executive steps down post accusing Meghan of bullying

Jason Knauf, Royal Foundation Chief Executive and Prince William and Kate Middleton's former Communications Secretary, has stepped down from his post as confirmed by him in a statement.

If you've been keeping up with the royal family, Jason Knauf is a name you've definitely heard of. Jason was amongst the several Buckingham Palace staffers who accused Meghan Markle of bullying in March. It was in The Times' report where Knauf alleged that The Duchess of Sussex drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staffer.

Two months after Jason's allegations, Prince William and Kate Middleton's former Communications Manager has stepped down from his post as Royal Foundation's Chief Executive. In a statement shared, via US Weekly, Knauf shared, "Working with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been the privilege of my career. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I have had to support their leadership in the UK and internationally," before adding, "The months ahead will be the busiest time in the Foundation’s history with the first awards for The Earthshot Prize and more progress on our early childhood work. We have a lot to do with our amazing team and all of our partners."

William and Kate also put out a statement praising Jason for being an "integral part" of the Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess shared that they are "immensely grateful" for Knauf's "hard work and commitment" towards the Royal Foundation as well as their Communications Secretary in the past. "Since taking over as Chief Executive, Jason has driven positive change, making our vision for our charitable work and the causes that matter most to us a reality," the couple added.

"We are sad to see him go but wish him all the very best in his future career. We look forward to launching the recruitment search shortly and welcoming a new Chief Executive later on this year," William and Kate concluded.

Given the timing of Jason's departure from his royal staffer post, one wonders what could have been the reason behind the decision!

ALSO READ: Before Oprah interview, Meghan Markle 'saddened' by attack on character amid royal aides' bullying allegations

For the unversed, Jason became William and Kate's Communications Secretary at Kensington Palace in 2015 and in 2019, he was promoted as Royal Foundation's CEO.

Share your comment ×