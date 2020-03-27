Prince William & Kate's youngest son Louis with George, Charlotte applaud the healthcare workers amid COVID 19

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children George, Charlotte, and Louis clapped for the healthcare professionals amid COVID 19. Read on to know more.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4), and little Prince Louis (1) joined the Clap For Our Carers campaign and honoured the doctors, nurses, caretakers and other medical professionals who are tirelessly working to save the COVID-19 infected people in the UK. In a video posted on the Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account, the Royal kids can be seen applauding the professionals, presumably for their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk, where the family is currently living amid the ongoing health crisis.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: Thank You,” the caption on the post read. Reportedly, the adorable video collected about one million views in 20 minutes. The video comes just days after it was announced that their grandfather, Prince Charles, tested positive for the deadly virus. Clarence House, in a statement, confirmed that the Prince has displayed mild Coronavirus symptoms and is doing well.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room and praised the first respondents for their service and hard work. They met the staff members of the emergency call centre who have been tirelessly assisting people amid the ongoing health crisis. “It's at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society–people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good,” William said boosting the medical workers’ morale. ALSO READ: Meghan Markle BANS Prince Harry from travelling to the UK & meet Coronavirus infected Prince Charles

