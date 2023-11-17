Prince William made a sweet revelation to the OneRepublic band during his Singapore visit; Details inside

In a delightful and unexpected turn of events, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, recently shared a sweet revelation with the members of OneRepublic during his visit to Singapore. The encounter took place backstage at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, an annual event championing global environmental sustainability projects. What made this interaction even more charming was Prince William's revelation about his youngest son's love for the OneRepublic.

Prince William revealed that his youngest son, Prince Louis, loves OneRepublic

During a backstage chat with the pop-rock band OneRepublic, as retrieved via Express , Prince William took a moment to express his gratitude for their performance as the opening act for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. In a heartwarming exchange, the Prince revealed that his youngest son, Prince Louis, is an avid fan of OneRepublic's music. "Louis, my youngest, loves your songs," Prince William shared with genuine enthusiasm. Further, he added that his eldest son, Prince George has a different taste as he prefers listening to AC/DC.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly committed to raise their kids normally

The revelation about Prince Louis's musical inclinations provides a glimpse into the parenting style of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Earlier this year, a palace insider disclosed to PEOPLE magazine that the royal couple consciously strives to raise their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—in a non-traditional and down-to-earth manner.

The insider shared, “Those children look pretty happy with life. A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it.” The resource person continued stating that Kate Middleton’s normal upbringing played a pivotal role in promoting humbleness in the growth of their royal kids. “Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time. She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day,” the source added.

Prince William's revelation about Prince Louis's musical preferences not only adds a touch of relatability to the royal family. Further, the reports surfaced underscore the couple's commitment to raising their children with a sense of normalcy.

