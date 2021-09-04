Prince William made calls on behalf of the royal family to get his military pal home safely from Kabul

According to reports via The Telegraph, Prince William reportedly “personally intervened” to help an officer he knew from Sandhurst get out of Afghanistan. If you didn’t know, Prince William graduated from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in 2006. The media outlet reported that the Duke assisted in getting his acquaintance, who is said to have served with the Afghan National Army, and his family through the gate at the Kabul airport and out of the country as the Taliban took over.

The Duke reportedly made contact with his equerry Naval officer Rob Dixon and asked him on the royal family’s behalf to ensure the officer’s family has a safe passage and boarded a flight to the United Kingdom. The officer in question had worked with British troops as part of their military operations in the country. His position working alongside the British military made his family of over 10 people “particularly vulnerable.”

This news comes in the wake of the Taliban’s heartbreaking takeover in Afghanistan. Earlier this month, the scenes from Kabul airport have been devasting as thousands of people try and flee the country.

Apart from the Duke of Cambridge, the Sussexes--Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also spoken out about the situation in the country. “The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on their Archewell website. The couple also donated to the Women For Afghan Women (WAW) organization.

