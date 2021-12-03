Prince William to open up on mental wellness in Apple Fitness' Time to Walk series; See Post

Prince William is doing his part in raising awareness on the importance of mental wellness. The Duke of Cambridge has been slated to guest star in a holiday special episode of Apple Fitness' 'Time to Walk' series. The episode will be released on December 6.

For those unversed, in the Time to Walk series, the guests walk in a location that is meaningful to them and share some personal stories to inspire the audience. According to PEOPLE, Prince William approached Apple to take part in the series because he has been impressed with the series' efforts to promote better wellbeing.

People Magazine has also stated that the Duke of Cambridge will walk through the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk and conclude the walk in Anmer, where the Cambridges have their country home.

Taking to Instagram, William has penned that walking is a key part of how he manages his mental health. "It can be a very sociable exercise or a moment of complete calm and isolation," he added.

In the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health – I wanted to share a few of my stories and favourite songs with you in an episode of Time to Walk," Prince William further penned stating that his episode will air on December 6.

This isn't the first time that the Duke of Cambridge has offered to support mental wellness. He had also opened up on the mental health of Air Ambulance Pilots. To support important causes like this, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have also been associated with Earthshot Prize to dedicate more time and energy to keep Earth and nature safe.

