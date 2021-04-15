Prince William, Prince Charles & other members will NOT wear military uniforms for Prince Philip's funeral

Earlier, there was much talk over Prince Harry being the only royal family member not in military uniform since he was forced to give up his titles when he stepped down.

Prince Philip's funeral is slated to be held on 17th April and the event will be held in a low-key affair. With only 30 family members in attendance, there was much speculation on what the outfits that the senior working members of the royal family will be wearing. According to a latest report in ITV and Daily Mail, no senior family members will be wearing military uniforms for the funeral which will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The decision has reportedly been approved by Queen Elizabeth as well. The news comes amidst speculation of Prince Harry's outfit as the Duke of Sussex has been stripped off his military titles after he stepped down from the royal family and moved to the US. Earlier, there was much talk over Prince Harry being the only royal not in uniform.

Harry, who has served in the British Army for a decade, lost his three honorary military titles namely Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

As per royal protocol, senior members wear military uniform at state occasions. Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward will now attend Prince Philip's funeral in mourning outfits.

Prince Harry returned to the UK on Sunday without wife Meghan Markle who is pregnant and was advised to avoid travel. Meanwhile, Harry has been quarantining at the Frogmore Cottage where he first lived with Meghan after their 2018 royal wedding.

