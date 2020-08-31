  1. Home
Prince William & Prince Harry come together amidst rumoured feud to honour Princess Diana’s legacy

Prince William and Prince Harry release a short but sweet joint statement today about their late mother Princess Diana’s statue that will be revealed next year.
Prince William and Prince Harry have released a joint statement about their late mother’s statue that will be installed next year (on what should have been her 60th birthday). The statue will sit in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, where Diana lived before she died. The statement by the two princes today said: "Hope that the statue will help those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and legacy."

 

The statue was first announced in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death, but while the creation progressed the installation was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The date has now been set as July 1, 2021. 

 

A source via Mirror gave insight on the princes’ thoughts on the statue and said: “Prince William and Prince Harry have dreamed of doing this for a long time.” "They were both just boys when their mother passed away, but are both now fully grown men and want to honour her in the best way possible.” "It has taken 20 years for this to finally come to ­fruition so they are determined it will be a lasting and fitting legacy in what is their official London residence and a place special to them both."

 

Announcing the statue back in 2017, Prince Harry and William said: “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to ­recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue. Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

 

