Prince William & Prince Harry have a ‘pretty difficult’ bond despite reuniting to unveil Diana’s statue?

Prince William and Prince Harry had a brief reunion while unveiling their mother’s statue at Kensington Palace, but royal family experts claim that they have a ‘pretty difficult’ relationship despite meeting each other to honor their mother. However, many thought that the two princes will move past the royal rift after reuniting for Princess Diana.

According to Fox News, a royal expert from True Royal TV has claimed that the two brothers still have a ‘pretty difficult’ relationship with each other and there’s no sign of reconciliation. The expert has noted that despite spending time with their mother’s family amid the reunion, royal family fans might have to wait a little longer to ‘see any resolution between the brothers.’ Speaking of the reunion to honour their mother Princess Diana, the expert said that the get-together was ‘all good and a step forward in the right direction.’ “But there’s no real reason for them to be back together publicly until Jubilee next year,” he added.

Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace was unveiled to commemorate her 60th birth anniversary on July 1. Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by the Princess of Wales’ three siblings for a private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace. The place was chosen for her tribute because Diana reportedly found solace there.

Prince William and Prince Harry had met for the second time during the unveiling of Diana’s status after Harry stepped down as a senior royal in 2020. In a joint statement, the two Wales brothers paid tribute to their mother by remembering her ‘love, strength and character,’ and her motivation to change lives for the better.

