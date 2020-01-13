Prince William on Prince Harry: I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore

Prince William revealed to a friend that he is extremely saddened by his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. Read below to know more about what William had to share on the same.

In what shook the Royal Family to its very core, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the life-changing decision to step back as the 'senior' members and become financially independent instead. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," their Instagram statement read further. Today, i.e. January 13, 2020, Prince Harry will be meeting Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William face-to-face for an emergency summit to discuss and come to a conclusion to their new roles.

But, one wonders how William really feels about his brother's controversial decision, which is sure to affect the Royal Family in a strong manner. According to a report on The Sunday Times, William told a friend, "I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities." Furthermore, the Duke of Cambridge added that he is sad about the whole situation and that all he and the Royal Family can do is to try and support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He also hopes that the times comes when they're all singing from the same page.

"I want everyone to play on the same team," William concluded.

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, Meghan will mostly be a part of the discussions set to take place today, through a conference call, while stationed in Canada with her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

