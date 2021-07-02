Prince William & Prince Harry made a concerted effort to deflect from rift at Princess Diana statue unveiling?

According to a royal expert report, Prince William and Prince Harry crucially put on "a united front" to remember their late mother Princess Diana at the statue unveiling in her honour.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl shed light on Prince William and Prince Harry presenting "a united front" at their late mother Princess Diana statue unveiling which would most definitely be an emotional ceremony for the estranged brothers. With The Princess of Wales' favourite place of solace - Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, as the location, the date chosen was especially meaningful as July 1 would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

Katie thinks that William and Harry "wanted" the day "to be about the statue, about remembering Diana's legacy" rather than their ongoing rift which has "overshadowed the coverage of the royal family for the past 18 months." It was after Harry and Meghan Markle made the controversial decision to step back as senior working royals and move their home base permanently to Los Angeles along with their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, airing out dirty laundry against the royal family, that the once unbreakable bond between the brothers faltered for the worst. "So they clearly went to a lot of effort to deflect from this rift between the two of them," Nicholl added.

Moreover, Katie feels that William and Harry made a concerted effort to keep the event's focus entirely on their beloved mum and "her legacy." This was done by "crucially putting on a united front to remember Diana." According to Nicholl, the brothers managed to accomplish that goal by not adding more fodder to the media reports detailing any tension or discord between them which may have otherwise overshadowed the celebratory event.

"They seemed relaxed in each other's company, there wasn't any sign of tension between them. I thought Harry particularly looked quite jovial, he looked like he was really enjoying the day," Katie noticed.

