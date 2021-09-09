Prince William, Prince Harry & more to pay tribute to Prince Philip in upcoming documentary; Details inside

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s children and adult grandchildren will pay tribute to their late father and grandfather in a new movie about his life. According to ET Canada, BBC One’s Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will feature about a dozen royal family members who will speak of the Duke of Edinburgh and recall their fondest memories with him.

As per ET Canada, the movie was originally made to commemorate the Duke's 100th birthday, but with his death on April 9, 2021, the interviews to be used in the movie would be from before his death, and some interviews have also been filmed after his death. Not much is known about the movie, except that it would capture the Duke’s study, private office, and library the way they were kept during the seventy years of his royal life and service.

According to Metro, the royal family members who have been confirmed to pay tribute to the Duke include Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall, among others. The film would be an hour-long programme which would also comprise interviews with other royal family members.

According to the BBC, via Metro, the movie would have “poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this [Prince Philip] royal pioneer.”

The movie will also comprise recollections in the form of interviews from his long-serving staff members who would speak of his past works. Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers would air on September 22.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana FINALLY added to royal family's line of succession site