Prince William & Prince Harry NOT walking or sitting together at Prince Philip funeral processional amid rift

Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that Prince William and Prince Harry will not be sitting together or walking side by side at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Ever since Prince Philips death, much has been said about his final rights, the family’s presence and the relationship they share amidst Megxit controversy. Now, as the late Duke’s funeral nears its time, a huge detail about Prince William and Prince Harry at the funeral has been revealed. For the unversed, the funeral for the 99-year-old royal is set to take place this Saturday, and the Palace has released some more details.

In shocking news, Buckingham Palace revealed is that Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk side-by-side during the funeral processional. The two royal brothers will walk behind the coffin, but Princess Anne‘s son, Peter Phillips, will walk between them. In addition, the Palace has confirmed the brothers will not sit beside each other during the service. Prince William will sit next to Peter Phillips while Prince Harry will sit next to Lord Snowdown.

Taking part in the processional will be Princess Anne and Prince Charles behind the coffin, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Prince Harry, Peter, and Prince William will be behind them, followed by Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence and the late Princess Margaret’s former husband, the Earl of Snowdon. Making up the rear of the processional will be household staff close to the late royal.

It was previously revealed that Prince Harry‘s wife, Meghan Markle will not be in attendance at the funeral since she is heavily pregnant, expecting her second child, and is currently residing in LA.

