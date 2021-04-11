Prince William & Prince Harry's shared grief over Prince Philip's death ideal to 'mend rift': Sir John Major

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship should 'mend' amid grandfather Prince Philip's death says, ex-PM John Major.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9, 2021. The Duke's death has come as a shock to many and has certainly left those who knew him and were close to him in mourning. In the light of Prince Philip's death, Prince Harry is expected to fly to the UK soon to attend his grandfather's funeral. This will mark Harry's first visit to the UK since his exit from the royal duties after he moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

For a while now, there have been reports about Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship taking a hit amid the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview that Harry and Meghan gave. Speaking to BBC, ex-PM Sir John Major who was also guardian to Princes William and Harry following their mother, Princess Diana's death said he was hopeful that the Duke of Edinburgh's death could heal the rift caused in the royal family.

In his BBC interview, Sir John Major said, "The friction that we are told has arisen is friction better ended as speedily as possible. And a shared emotion, a shared grief because of the death of their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity."

During the Oprah interview, Prince Harry addressed his relationship with brother Prince William and spoke about the duo being on "different paths". He also described his relationship with his brother as that of "space" at the moment. It has been reported that Prince William wasn't particularly happy with Harry's comments and disagreed with his comments about him being "trapped" in the royal household's role.

