Prince William pulls out of BAFTA Awards appearance following grandfather Prince Philip's death

Prince William cancels his appearance from BAFTA awards following Prince Philip's death. He was to make a virtual speech at the event.

The British Academy of film and television awards are scheduled to be held on April 10 and 11 in the UK. The prestigious awards are to be held virtually and were scheduled to have a special speech from Prince William. Although, with the passing of Prince Philip on April 9, 2021, it has now been informed that Prince William will not be making an appearance on the awards show. It was reported by Variety that Prince William has now pulled out of the event following his grandfather's death.

Prince William, who is president of BAFTA is known to attend the ceremony along with his wife Kate Middleton every year. As for this year's honours, Prince William was to attend the awards virtually and was to deliver a speech where he would celebrate the films that came out this year and speak about the resilience shown by the industry amid the pandemic to churn entertaining films and series for the audiences. Prince William was also to be seen in a pre-taped conversation with BAFTA-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin about the challenges of working amid the pandemic.

However, as reported by Variety, the Prince's appearance has now been cancelled considering he felt it inappropriate to get involved in a public event following the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh. The BAFTA Film Awards will continue to air as scheduled on the BBC.

Prince Philip's passing was honoured with gun salutes across the UK including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff. The royal family's official website has also been updated to pay tribute to the Duke and the incredible legacy he left behind.

