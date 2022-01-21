Prince William quips ‘no more’ as Kate Middleton gushes over adorable baby; Says don’t get ‘any ideas’

Prince William recently teased his wife Kate Middleton as she adored a tiny baby during their recent outing! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently visited the Church on the Street charity in Burnley, England, where they met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter Anastasia. According to People magazine, William jokingly told Kate, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas! No more,” when the duchess held the adorable baby. The Duke further joked to Kate and said, “Don’t take her with you,” as Kate returned the little one to her parents.

If you didn't know, William and Kate have been married since April 2011, the couple is proud parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Back in July 2021, reports suggested how sensitive the couple is about media trolling their children. According to a source via US Weekly, the duo wanted to teach the Cambridge kids about the adverse effects of social media at a very young age. "The Cambridge's feel it's necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [the children] make," adding that Kate Middleton and Prince William are also being "more selective" about the events Prince George attends.

The source also shared that the Cambridges parenting techniques are different than the royal family’s and the couple tries to "move away from [the] mentality" of the "stiff upper lip", through a better, and more modern approach to parenting. The duo has been focusing on "open communication" with their children.

Also read: Prince William seemingly ignores a question about Prince Andrew amid his first public event of 2022